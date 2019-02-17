Flybmi, which operated 17 aircraft on routes to 25 European cities, ends all its operations

Published 9:45 AM, February 17, 2019

LONDON, United Kingdom – British regional airline Flybmi announced on Saturday, February 16, it had ceased operations and was filing for administration, blaming spikes in fuel and carbon costs and uncertainty over Brexit.

Parent company British Midland Regional Limited said it had canceled all flights with immediate effect, and would not be able to purchase, rearrange, or reschedule any bookings on behalf of customers.

Flybmi, based in the East Midlands region of England, operated 17 aircraft on routes to 25 European cities, and had 376 employees based in Britain, Germany, Sweden, and Belgium.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have made this unavoidable announcement today," a company spokesperson said in a statement posted on its website.

"The airline has faced several difficulties, including recent spikes in fuel and carbon costs.

"Current trading and future prospects have also been seriously affected by the uncertainty created by the Brexit process," the spokesperson added.

Flybmi had been unable to secure post-Brexit flying contracts in Europe and feared it may not be able to continue serving destinations on the continent after Britain leaves the European Union (EU) on March 29, according to the statement.

"Against this background, it has become impossible for the airline's shareholders to continue their extensive program of funding into the business, despite investment totaling over £40 million in the last 6 years," it said.

The airline, which said it carried 522,000 passengers on 29,000 flights last year, operated under codeshare agreements with a host of European partners, including Lufthansa, Turkish Airlines, and Air France.

Its flights operated out of Aberdeen, Bristol, East Midlands, London Stansted, Newcastle, and Derry in Britain as well as a host of European airports, including Frankurt, Milan Bergamo, Munich, and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

In lengthy advice posted online, it told customers not to travel to airports unless they have rebooked flights with alternative providers.

It advised them to seek refunds for their canceled reservations from credit card companies, booking websites, or travel insurance providers.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU in less than 6 weeks.

But its parliament is yet to approve a withdrawal agreement with the bloc, leaving businesses increasingly concerned that the country may crash out without a deal. – Rappler.com