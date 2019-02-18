Most of the reclamation projects expected to begin soon will be located in Metro Manila. The biggest projects will be in Cavite.

Published 7:20 PM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – There are currently 19 Manila Bay reclamation projects in various stages of development.

According to the list from the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), 12 of the projects are still in the application stage and still have to go through rigorous processes under various government agencies.

Meanwhile, 6 projects are in the detailed engineering stage or just several documents away from implementation.

Only a single project, the Navotas City Coastal Bay reclamation, has been undergoing implementation. (READ: Manila Bay cleanup: High hopes, murky plans)

The biggest projects are set to rise in Cavite.

The planned Sangley Point International Airport will stand on reclaimed land, with an area of 1,900 hectares.

The second largest is the Bacoor City reclamation project with an area of 1,330 hectares. It will be built by Wilfredo Keng's Century Peak Corporation.

Meanwhile, 5 of the 6 projects that are close to getting a notice to proceed are located in Metro Manila.

Industry sources told Rappler that the closest one to getting the green light is the 148-hectare Manila Solar City of Manila Goldcoast Development Corporation (MGDC).

MGDC has been proposing the project since the early '90s.

Manila Solar City from Manila Goldcoast on Vimeo

Solar City would be located next to SM Prime Holdings' 360-hectare Pasay City 360 reclamation project, which is also close to getting the necessary documents for implementation.

Another notable development near the two projects is the 265-hectare reclamation project to be developed by a consortium composed of Dennis Uy’s Udenna Development Corporation and China Harbour Engineering Corporation.

PRA Assistant General Manager Joselito Gonzales said local governments stand as proponents of the projects, tying up with the private sector.

Reclamation activities have to undergo various studies and need approvals from agencies like the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Health, and Department of Public Works and Highways.

While the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) can still determine the social and economic impact of reclamation projects, proposals get the final nod from the PRA due to the latest executive order by President Rodrigo Duterte transferring such powers to the latter.

Gonzales said that while the arrangement has changed, NEDA's comments on the projects are still given "significant weight." – Rappler.com