Travel time from C3 Road to the North Luzon Expressway will be cut to only 10 minutes, says the Department of Public Works and Highways

Published 3:10 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar announced that the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Harbor Link Segment 10 will be open starting February 26.

The NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10 is a 5.65-kilometer elevated expressway that traverses the cities of Valenzuela, Malabon, and Caloocan. It also connects the Port Area in Manila to northern provinces via the NLEX, cutting travel time.

Villar made the announcement during the final inspection of the elevated expressway on Wednesday, February 20.

"The NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10 will be a traffic game changer since this will drastically cut travel time from Caloocan to NLEX from one hour to only 10 minutes," Villar said.

"Once opened, around 30,000 vehicles will benefit from this new road," he added.

The next phase of the project, a 2.6-kilometer road that will connect C3 Road in Caloocan City to R10 in Navotas City, will be completed by year-end, Villar said.

NLEX Corporation, formerly the Manila North Tollways Corporation, is the builder and concessionaire of the NLEX. It also operates the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.

NLEX Corporation is a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, which in turn is a subsidiary of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corporation. – Rappler.com