BSP Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. passes away after battling tongue cancer

Published 11:39 PM, February 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr has passed away on Saturday evening, February 23, at the age of 60, according to a reliable source.

Espenilla was battling tongue cancer and had been on extended medical leave.

Despite some difficulty speaking due to the side effects of the radiation therapy, Espenilla maintained his "work as usual" attitude.

"I just have to hang on and be patient. Meanwhile, it's work as usual for me. Onward with the financial market reforms," he said in February 2018.

He was appointed as the 4th BSP governor in July 2017, taking over the role from Amando Tetangco Jr. – Rappler.com