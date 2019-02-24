The Department of Transportation aims to have the Mindanao Avenue-Quirino Highway, Tandang Sora, and North Avenue stations running by 2022

Published 2:05 PM, February 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The P350-billion Metro Manila Subway project moved a step forward with the signing of the design-and-build contract for its first 3 stations.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) signed the contract with the joint venture of Shimizu Corporation, Fujita Corporation, Takenaka Civil Engineering Company Ltd, and EEI Corporation last Wednesday, February 20.

The DOTr announced the signing in a statement on Sunday, February 24, saying that the Shimizu joint venture would handle the following:

design and build of the Mindanao Avenue-Quirino Highway, Tandang Sora, and North Avenue stations (the first 3 stations targeted for partial operations)

tunnel structures

Valenzuela Depot

building and facilities for the Philippine Railway Institute

Back in March 2018, the Philippine government and the Japan International Cooperation Agency signed a ¥104.53-billion (P49.45-billion) loan agreement for the subway, the first in a series of deals.

The Metro Manila Subway will span 36 kilometers. It will have 15 stations, from Mindanao Avenue in Quezon City to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

The DOTr aims to have the Mindanao Avenue-Quirino Highway, Tandang Sora, and North Avenue stations running by 2022. Full operations will be in 2025.

The groundbreaking has been set for Wednesday, February 27.

The Metro Manila Subway will be the Philippines' first underground railway. – Rappler.com