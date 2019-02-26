The public may pay their last respects to the late Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor at the Aeternum in Heritage Park, Taguig City

Published 1:40 PM, February 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Colleagues, friends, and figures in the banking and financial industry mourned the loss of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr.

Espenilla, fondly called Nesting, died last Saturday, February 23, after battling cancer.

Family, friends, colleagues in the BSP, and bank leaders were among those who paid their respects on the first day of Espenilla's wake on Monday, February 25. (READ: The humble 'bad cop': Philippines remembers BSP chief Espenilla)

Nestor Tan, president of the country's largest bank BDO Unibank, and Arthur Uy, president of Metrobank, were among the high-profile visitors.

Nomura Securities president and country head Makoto Totsuka also paid his last respects.

In a statement, Asian Development Bank president Takehiko Nakao extended his condolences to the family and friends of Espenilla.

"Mr Espenilla's leadership in BSP's pursuit of financial sector development and inclusion will remain an inspiration to all of us working to expand access to financial services for the poor and smaller enterprises, a key challenge in Asia. We look forward to continuing our support for his vision – a Philippines with strong, sustained growth and where no one is left behind," Nakao said.

The public may visit the Arlington Chapel at the Aeternum in Heritage Park, Taguig City.

Note that taking of photos inside the chapel is strictly prohibited.

Advisory on the wake details of BSP Gov. Nestor 'Nesting' Aldave Espenilla, Jr. pic.twitter.com/5QzbJQKDjP — Bangko Sentral (@BangkoSentral) February 24, 2019

Necrological services and viewing will also be held at the BSP head office on Thursday, February 28, from 10 am to 4 pm.

Espenilla will be cremated at 11 am on Saturday, March 2. – Rappler.com