Philippine Airlines is having a promo from March 1 to March 10

Published 1:35 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) on Wednesday, February 27, announced its biggest seat sale of the year, with fares as low as P78.

In a media briefing, PAL vice president for marketing Ria Domingo said domestic one-way fares can be snagged for as low as P78, while international round-trip fares can be purchased for as low as $78.

PAL said the seat sale will cover two million seats and will run from March 1 to 10. Travel period is from March 16 to December 31.

Premium Economy

PAL on Wednesday also introduced its new Premium Economy service, which is a mix of Business and Economy class services.

The following is offered by the new class service for flights to and from New York, London, and Honolulu via the Airbus A350, and to and from Honolulu, Auckland, Melbourne, Tokyo Haneda and Narita, Osaka, Singapore, Bangkok, and Hong Kong via the A330 Tri-Class aircraft:

Priority check-in, boarding, baggage handling services

Spacious premium seats: 38-inch seat pitch, 8-inch recline, built-in legrests and footrests, and multiple stowage areas

13.3-inch myPAL eSuite personal screens with over 300 hours of in-flight entertainment

In-flight Wi-Fi

Premium in-flight amenities such as welcome drinks and refreshing hot towels, as well as overnight amenity kit

Premium meal service

Meanwhile, domestic Premium Economy flights are available to and from various destinations utilizing Bombardier Q400NG, Airbus A321 Classic, and A330 Bi-Class aircraft:

Priority check-in, boarding, baggage handling services

Extra legroom seat rows near the front of the aircraft

Extra in-flight services upon boarding such as welcome drinks and refreshing hot towels

Light yet hot sandwich with a choice of assorted drinks

PAL currently flies to 43 international and 35 domestic destinations using 96 aircraft.

PAL is upgrading its fleet until 2024 as it aims to become a 5-star airline. At the moment, it is the Philippines' first and only 4-star airline. – Rappler.com