Maynilad water interruption in Quezon City, Valenzuela to start March 4
MANILA, Philippines – Maynilad customers in some areas in Quezon City and Valenzuela City will experience water service interruption due to some repairs and maintenance works in the first week of March.
Maynilad announced on Wednesday, February 27, that it will temporarily shut down two of its pumping stations in Quezon City for major repair works and maintenance activities.
"During the shutdown, Maynilad will take the opportunity to simultaneously conduct the interconnection of its newly installed water pipes in Barangay Commonwealth and Payatas in Quezon City, in line with its continuous effort to improve water services in the West Zone," said Jennifer Rufo, Maynilad corporate communications head.
Due to the repairs, customers in some areas of Quezon City and Valenzuela City will have no water supply.
Below is the list of affected areas:
Quezon City
March 4 (10 pm) to March 6 (4 am)
- Bagbag
- Bagong Silangan
- Greater Fairview
- Gulod
- Holy Spirit
- Nagkaisang Nayon
- North Fairview
- San Bartolome
- Santa Lucia
- Santa Monica
- Sauyo
- Talipapa
Quezon City
March 4 (10 pm) to March 7 (10 pm)
- Batasan Hills
- Commonwealth
- Payatas
Valenzuela City
March 4 (10 pm) to March 6 (4 am)
- Ugong (Hobart Phase 1 and 2 and Doña Marciana Subdivision)
"We encourage our affected customers to store water early to prevent 'panic withdrawals,' which could result in an earlier-than-scheduled supply interruption," Rufo said.
Maynilad said they have 40 water tankers on standby to deliver water to affected areas as needed.
The utility firm added that when services resume, residents should let the water flow out for a few seconds until it is free of sediments and some discoloration. – Rappler.com