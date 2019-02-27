A total of 15 barangays in Quezon City and certain subdivisions in Valenzuela City will have no water supply

Published 2:40 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Maynilad customers in some areas in Quezon City and Valenzuela City will experience water service interruption due to some repairs and maintenance works in the first week of March.

Maynilad announced on Wednesday, February 27, that it will temporarily shut down two of its pumping stations in Quezon City for major repair works and maintenance activities.

"During the shutdown, Maynilad will take the opportunity to simultaneously conduct the interconnection of its newly installed water pipes in Barangay Commonwealth and Payatas in Quezon City, in line with its continuous effort to improve water services in the West Zone," said Jennifer Rufo, Maynilad corporate communications head.

Due to the repairs, customers in some areas of Quezon City and Valenzuela City will have no water supply.

Below is the list of affected areas:

Quezon City

March 4 (10 pm) to March 6 (4 am)

Bagbag

Bagong Silangan

Greater Fairview

Gulod

Holy Spirit

Nagkaisang Nayon

North Fairview

San Bartolome

Santa Lucia

Santa Monica

Sauyo

Talipapa

Quezon City

March 4 (10 pm) to March 7 (10 pm)

Batasan Hills

Commonwealth

Payatas

Valenzuela City

March 4 (10 pm) to March 6 (4 am)

Ugong (Hobart Phase 1 and 2 and Doña Marciana Subdivision)

"We encourage our affected customers to store water early to prevent 'panic withdrawals,' which could result in an earlier-than-scheduled supply interruption," Rufo said.

Maynilad said they have 40 water tankers on standby to deliver water to affected areas as needed.

The utility firm added that when services resume, residents should let the water flow out for a few seconds until it is free of sediments and some discoloration. – Rappler.com