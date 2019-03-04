After the big-time oil price hike in the last week of February, companies will implement minimal adjustments on Tuesday, March 5

Published 4:15 PM, March 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Oil companies will implement price changes on Tuesday, March 5, amid movements in the world market.

In separate advisories, Total, Petro Gazz, and Shell said they will hike gasoline prices by P0.10 per liter, while diesel prices will slightly go down by P0.10 per liter.

Shell will also cut kerosene prices by P0.35 per liter.

Other oil companies are expected to follow the same rates.

This is the 4th consecutive hike in gasoline prices, while this is the first rollback for diesel since February.

Data from the Department of Energy showed gasoline prices in Metro Manila range somewhere between P50 and P54.7 per liter.

The common price of kerosene is at P51.1.

Year-to-date adjustments stand at a net increase of P3.75 per liter for gasoline and P4.55 per liter for diesel. – Rappler.com