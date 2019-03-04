Watch the hearing live on Tuesday, March 5, at 9 am

Published 8:40 PM, March 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Duterte administration is banking on China to help finance some of the projects in the ambitious Build, Build, Build program.

The infrastructure push is expected to boost economic growth and provide jobs.

However, several groups and legislators raised the alarm over Beijing's debt trap diplomacy. (READ: [OPINION] What scares me the most about China's new, 'friendly' loans)

Economic managers shrugged off fears, saying the government would not suffer the same fate as countries like Sri Lanka because of the Philippine economy's strength and the government's prudent debt management. – Rappler.com