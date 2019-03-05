Inflation in February slows down amid lower oil prices, the strengthening of the peso, and harvest season

Published 9:04 AM, March 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After 11 months of settling above the government's target band, inflation finally slowed down to 3.8% in February, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced on Tuesday, March 5.

The government aimed to keep the inflation rate within 2% to 4% – a range which analysts said was desirable for developing economies – but failed to do so in 2018.

The latest figure was within poll estimates and the 3.7% to 4.5% range projected by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Inflation has been easing due to lower oil prices in the world market and the strengthening of the peso.

The BSP earlier said the harvest season and arrival of rice imports also helped tame prices.

Inflation hit a 9-year high of 6.7% in September and October 2018, bringing last year's average to 5.2%.

Despite inflation slowing down since November, the BSP kept interest rates high. – Rappler.com