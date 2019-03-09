The Bureau of Customs Port of Manila collected P6.59 billion in February

Published 1:32 PM, March 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs Port of Manila (BOC POM) exceeded its target collection in February, officials said on Saturday, March 9.

District Collector Rhea Gregorio, the BOC POM gathered a total of P6.594 billion last month – P5 million more than the target collection.

"Come hell or high water, not even a conflagration can stop us from raising POM from the ashes," said Gregorio, referring to the February 22 fire that hit the historic BOC headquarters.

The fire gutted the building's top floors but operations continued in a temporary office at the building's gymnasium. (IN PHOTOS: Customs' historic Port of Manila building after the fire)

Aside from the BOC POM, the following Customs port districts surpassed their collections for February with their corresponding surplus:

Cagayan de Oro - P463 million

Subic - P438 million

Batangas - P395 million

Davao - P309 million

Zamboanga - P30 million

Limay - P26 million

San Fernando - P20 million

Aparri - P24 million

Tacloban - P23 million

Legazpi City - P5 million

Surigao - P1.8 million

– Rappler.com