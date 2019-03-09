BOC Manila exceeds February target by P5M
MANILA, Philippines – The Bureau of Customs Port of Manila (BOC POM) exceeded its target collection in February, officials said on Saturday, March 9.
District Collector Rhea Gregorio, the BOC POM gathered a total of P6.594 billion last month – P5 million more than the target collection.
"Come hell or high water, not even a conflagration can stop us from raising POM from the ashes," said Gregorio, referring to the February 22 fire that hit the historic BOC headquarters.
The fire gutted the building's top floors but operations continued in a temporary office at the building's gymnasium. (IN PHOTOS: Customs' historic Port of Manila building after the fire)
Aside from the BOC POM, the following Customs port districts surpassed their collections for February with their corresponding surplus:
- Cagayan de Oro - P463 million
- Subic - P438 million
- Batangas - P395 million
- Davao - P309 million
- Zamboanga - P30 million
- Limay - P26 million
- San Fernando - P20 million
- Aparri - P24 million
- Tacloban - P23 million
- Legazpi City - P5 million
- Surigao - P1.8 million
