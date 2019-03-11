Oil companies announce a hike for gasoline, while keeping prices of diesel and kerosene steady

Published 5:30 PM, March 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Gasoline prices will rise for the 5th straight week to reflect movements in the global market, companies announced on Monday, March 11.

Petro Gazz, Shell, Caltex, and Seaoil announced they will be hiking gasoline prices by P0.90 per liter.

No price adjustments will be implemented for diesel.

Companies carrying kerosene are also keeping prices steady this week.

Price adjustments will take effect 6 am on Tuesday, March 12, except for Caltex which will implement changes at an earlier time of 12:01 am on the same day.

As of March, gasoline prices in Metro Manila fall somewhere between P50 and P54, while diesel hovers around P43 to P46.

Year-to-date adjustments stand at a net increase of P4.65 per liter for gasoline and P4.55 per liter for diesel. – Rappler.com