Rappler talks to Socioeconomic Planning assistant secretary Mercedita Sombilla to discuss how the government will implement the new rice tariffication law

Published 7:54 AM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The inflation crisis may be a thing of the past, thanks to the new rice tariffication law.

The government’s economic managers assured consumers of cheap rice due to fierce competition in the market.

But can farmers stand the heat?

Safety nets are in place, yet groups are wary that the government may not be able to set it up properly.

Moreover, the law’s butterfly effect in how it will affect other sectors remain to be seen.

Socioeconomic Planning assistant secretary Mercedita Sombilla gives the lowdown of rice tariffication and how government intends to keep the country’s most political crop affordable for consumers, and sustainable enough for farmers to plant. – Rappler.com