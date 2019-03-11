Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in 2018 reached $9.8 billion, 4.4% lower than 2017’ and short by $600 million from projections

Published 7:57 AM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Long term investments into the Philippines fell short from expectations, the latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) data revealed on Monday, March 11.

Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in 2018 reached $9.8 billion, 4.4% or $500 million lower than 2017’s $10.3 billion.

The government’s economic team projected to surpass last year’s figure by $100 million.

FDIs are investments where foreign companies buy equity or actually set up shop in the country. Unlike portfolio investments, FDIs stick around longer and create more job opportunities for Filipinos.

The BSP said the sharp decline in FDI was due to the 57.6% drop in net investments of equity capital to $132 million from $312 million a year ago. (READ: The real score on foreign direct investments)

The bulk of equity capital placements were sourced mainly from Singapore, United States, Hong Kong, Japan, and China.

These were channeled mainly to manufacturing, financial and insurance, real estate, electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and arts and recreation.

The government expects FDIs to hit $10.2 billion in 2019.

Other than FDIs, the government's economic team also missed its targets for inflation and economic growth. – Rappler.com