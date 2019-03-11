Boracay maintains its reputation as a prime tourist spot

Published 7:41 AM, March 12, 2019

AKLAN, Philippines – Despite the challenges posed by the Boracay closure and rehabilitation, the tourism industry appears to bright for the country’s top beach destination as Boracay Island maintains its reputation as a prime tourist spot for visitors from China and Korea.

Data from the Department of Tourism in Boracay showed the two leading tourist market sources accounted for 80% of 216,766 foreigners visiting the island for the first two months of this year. (READ: Boracay: Paradise reborn?)

Overall, the domestic tourism market shared 110,406 arrivals with 13,147 from overseas Filipino workers. (READ: Philippines breaks tourism record in 2018 despite Boracay closure)

Total tourist arrivals for the first two months totalled 340,309 compared to 375,993 last year. The "decline" of tourist arrivals was affected by Boracay closure and the "visitor’s limit" or carrying capacity caps on the island.

During the January-February period, China was by far the biggest market with 107,164 or 49% of the total foreign visitors this year. This was followed by Korea with 68,453 or 31% of inbound tourists.

Americans were the third highest source market with 5,502 or 3% of total travelers for January and February.

Other sources of tourists were from Russia with 3,499; Australia, 2,914; United Kingdom, 2,724; Taiwan, 1,940; Canada, 1,899 and Germany with 1,795 arrivals.

For February alone, Chinese tourists tallied 59,768 arrivals and Koreans with 34,466.

East Asians from China, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan also comprised the biggest market share of all visitors with 179,835 arrivals or 82% of total foreigners.

North Americans from Canada, USA and Mexico came in second with 7,443 arrivals. Northern Europeans from Ireland, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, Finland and Denmark registered 5,466 arrivals.

Western Europeans from Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium, Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria had 5,108.

Eastern Europeans (Russia, Poland and the Commonwealth of Independent States) also generated 3,953 arrivals. – Rappler.com