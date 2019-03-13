Water interruptions will last 6 to 21 hours daily, 'until the rainy season sets in'

MANILA, Philippines – East Zone concessionaire Manila Water released a new fixed schedule for water interruptions in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 13.

The new schedule will take effect beginning Thursday, March 14, for certain areas, and Friday, March 15, for the rest.

Manila Water said the water interruptions will last 6 to 21 hours daily.

"This scheme may last for the next 3 months or until the rainy season sets in," the utility firm said in a statement. (READ: EXPLAINER: What caused Manila Water's service problems?)

Check the schedule per city below.

Makati City

Starting March 14 (from 5 pm to 6 am the next day)

Carmona

Comembo

Dasmariñas Village

Forbes Park

Guadalupe Nuevo

Guadalupe Viejo

Kasilawan

La Paz

Magallanes

Olympia

Poblacion

Singkamas

Tejeros

Valenzuela

parts of East Rembo (all except Cadena de Amor)

parts of Pembo (lower side)

West Rembo

Starting March 15 (from 5 am to 6 pm)

parts of East Rembo (Cadena de Amor – left side only)

parts of Pembo (all streets except lower side of Pembo)

Rizal

Mandaluyong City

Starting March 14 (from 6 pm to 5 am the next day)

parts of Addition Hills

Bagong Silang

parts of Barangka Drive

Barangka Ibaba

Barangka Itaas

Burol

Daang Bakal

Hagdang Bato Itaas

Hagdang Bato Libis

Harapin ang Bukas

Mabini - J Rizal

Maytunas

Namayan

New Zaniga

Pagasa

Plainview

Poblacion

Starting March 15 (from 11 am to 7 am the next day)

parts of Addition Hills

parts of Barangka Drive

Hulo

City of Manila

Starting March 14 (from 6 pm to 5 am the next day)

all barangays covered by Manila Water

Marikina City

Starting March 14 (from 4 pm to 5 am the next day)

Barangka

Calumpang

parts of Concepcion Uno

parts of Concepcion Dos

Jesus dela Peña

Malanday

parts of Nangka

Parang

San Roque

Santo Niño

Tañong

Industrial Valley

Starting March 15 (from 9 am to 6 pm)

parts of Concepcion Uno

parts of Concepcion Dos

Fortune

Marikina Heights

parts of Nangka

Tumana

Parañaque City

Starting March 15 (from 5 am to 6 pm)

San Martin de Porres

Pasig City

Starting March 14 (from 5 pm to 4 am the next day)

Bagong Katipunan

Bambang

Caniogan

Dela Paz

Kapasigan

Malinao

Manggahan

Maybunga

Palatiw

Rosario

Sagad

San Jose

San Miguel

San Nicolas

Santa Cruz

Santa Lucia

Santa Rosa

Santo Tomas

Santolan

Sumilang

Ugong

Starting March 14 (from 5 pm to noon the next day)

Pinagbuhatan

Starting March 15 (from 7 am to 11 pm)

Buting

Kalawaan

San Joaquin

Pateros

Starting March 15 (from 7 am to 11 pm)

all barangays covered by Manila Water

Quezon City

Starting March 14 (from 5 pm to 4 am the next day)

all barangays covered by Manila Water

San Juan City

Starting March 14 (from 5 pm to 4 am the next day)

all barangays covered by Manila Water

Taguig City

Starting March 14 (from 5 pm to 6 am the next day)

parts of Western Bicutan

Fort Bonifacio

parts of Pinagsama (Palar, Panam, McKinley Hills)

Starting March 15 (from 5 am to 6 pm)

Central Bicutan

Central Signal Village

Katuparan

Maharlika Village

parts of New Lower Bicutan

North Signal Village

South Signal Village

Upper Bicutan

parts of Western Bicutan

parts of Pinagsama (except for Palar, Panam, McKinley Hills)

Starting March 15 (from 7 am to midnight)

Bambang

Calzada

Hagonoy

Ibayo-Tipas

Ligid-Tipas

Napindan

Palingon

San Miguel

Santa Ana

Tuktukan

Ususan

Wawa

Starting March 15 (from 11 am to 5 am the next day)

Bagong Tanyag

Bagumbayan

Central Bicutan

Lower Bicutan

A Cruz Street in New Lower Bicutan

North Daang Hari

Manila Water said, however, that even "when water is available in your taps, pressure may be lower than usual."

The Ayala-led company will be prioritizing the water supply of hospitals and schools. Water tankers will also be deployed to deliver to households and commercial establishments.

Manila Water earlier said it is looking for new water sources amid the increasing demand. It will also receive additional supply from West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services during the crisis. – Rappler.com

