LIST: Manila Water service interruption schedule starting March 14, 15
MANILA, Philippines – East Zone concessionaire Manila Water released a new fixed schedule for water interruptions in a Facebook post on Wednesday, March 13.
The new schedule will take effect beginning Thursday, March 14, for certain areas, and Friday, March 15, for the rest.
Manila Water said the water interruptions will last 6 to 21 hours daily.
"This scheme may last for the next 3 months or until the rainy season sets in," the utility firm said in a statement. (READ: EXPLAINER: What caused Manila Water's service problems?)
Check the schedule per city below.
Makati City
Starting March 14 (from 5 pm to 6 am the next day)
- Carmona
- Comembo
- Dasmariñas Village
- Forbes Park
- Guadalupe Nuevo
- Guadalupe Viejo
- Kasilawan
- La Paz
- Magallanes
- Olympia
- Poblacion
- Singkamas
- Tejeros
- Valenzuela
- parts of East Rembo (all except Cadena de Amor)
- parts of Pembo (lower side)
- West Rembo
Starting March 15 (from 5 am to 6 pm)
- parts of East Rembo (Cadena de Amor – left side only)
- parts of Pembo (all streets except lower side of Pembo)
- Rizal
Mandaluyong City
Starting March 14 (from 6 pm to 5 am the next day)
- parts of Addition Hills
- Bagong Silang
- parts of Barangka Drive
- Barangka Ibaba
- Barangka Itaas
- Burol
- Daang Bakal
- Hagdang Bato Itaas
- Hagdang Bato Libis
- Harapin ang Bukas
- Mabini - J Rizal
- Maytunas
- Namayan
- New Zaniga
- Pagasa
- Plainview
- Poblacion
Starting March 15 (from 11 am to 7 am the next day)
- parts of Addition Hills
- parts of Barangka Drive
- Hulo
City of Manila
Starting March 14 (from 6 pm to 5 am the next day)
- all barangays covered by Manila Water
Marikina City
Starting March 14 (from 4 pm to 5 am the next day)
- Barangka
- Calumpang
- parts of Concepcion Uno
- parts of Concepcion Dos
- Jesus dela Peña
- Malanday
- parts of Nangka
- Parang
- San Roque
- Santo Niño
- Tañong
- Industrial Valley
Starting March 15 (from 9 am to 6 pm)
- parts of Concepcion Uno
- parts of Concepcion Dos
- Fortune
- Marikina Heights
- parts of Nangka
- Tumana
Parañaque City
Starting March 15 (from 5 am to 6 pm)
- San Martin de Porres
Pasig City
Starting March 14 (from 5 pm to 4 am the next day)
- Bagong Katipunan
- Bambang
- Caniogan
- Dela Paz
- Kapasigan
- Malinao
- Manggahan
- Maybunga
- Palatiw
- Rosario
- Sagad
- San Jose
- San Miguel
- San Nicolas
- Santa Cruz
- Santa Lucia
- Santa Rosa
- Santo Tomas
- Santolan
- Sumilang
- Ugong
Starting March 14 (from 5 pm to noon the next day)
- Pinagbuhatan
Starting March 15 (from 7 am to 11 pm)
- Buting
- Kalawaan
- San Joaquin
Pateros
Starting March 15 (from 7 am to 11 pm)
- all barangays covered by Manila Water
Quezon City
Starting March 14 (from 5 pm to 4 am the next day)
- all barangays covered by Manila Water
San Juan City
Starting March 14 (from 5 pm to 4 am the next day)
- all barangays covered by Manila Water
Taguig City
Starting March 14 (from 5 pm to 6 am the next day)
- parts of Western Bicutan
- Fort Bonifacio
- parts of Pinagsama (Palar, Panam, McKinley Hills)
Starting March 15 (from 5 am to 6 pm)
- Central Bicutan
- Central Signal Village
- Katuparan
- Maharlika Village
- parts of New Lower Bicutan
- North Signal Village
- South Signal Village
- Upper Bicutan
- parts of Western Bicutan
- parts of Pinagsama (except for Palar, Panam, McKinley Hills)
Starting March 15 (from 7 am to midnight)
- Bambang
- Calzada
- Hagonoy
- Ibayo-Tipas
- Ligid-Tipas
- Napindan
- Palingon
- San Miguel
- Santa Ana
- Tuktukan
- Ususan
- Wawa
Starting March 15 (from 11 am to 5 am the next day)
- Bagong Tanyag
- Bagumbayan
- Central Bicutan
- Lower Bicutan
- A Cruz Street in New Lower Bicutan
- North Daang Hari
Manila Water said, however, that even "when water is available in your taps, pressure may be lower than usual."
The Ayala-led company will be prioritizing the water supply of hospitals and schools. Water tankers will also be deployed to deliver to households and commercial establishments.
Manila Water earlier said it is looking for new water sources amid the increasing demand. It will also receive additional supply from West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services during the crisis. – Rappler.com