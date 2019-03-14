'It's the fault of the government because it is the responsibility of the government to source all this water,' says MWSS Chief Regulator Patrick Ty

Published 1:30 PM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The water crisis being experienced by thousands of residents in Metro Manila and Rizal is due to the government's shortcomings, Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) Chief Regulator Patrick Ty admitted on Thursday, March 14.

In an interview on ANC's Headstart, Ty admitted that project delays are the ultimate cause of the supply issues of Manila Water. (READ: EXPLAINER: What caused Manila Water's service problems?)

"Yes, it's our fault. It's everyone's fault because we have been delaying all these projects.... It's the fault of the government because it is the responsibility of the government to source all this water," Ty said. (READ: Manila Water on the hunt for new water sources)

He also said that the Angat Dam, which supplies some 96% of Metro Manila's water demand, is no longer sufficient and more water sources are needed.

The Angat Dam provides 4,000 million liters per day (MLD), where 60% go to Maynilad Water Services and 40% go to Manila Water.

Manila Water said its 1,600 MLD allocation is no longer enough to supply the demand, which goes as high as over 1,700 MLD during peak consumption.

To meet demand, Manila Water said it is using up the reserve of the La Mesa Dam.

The government is currently pushing for the implementation of the China-funded Kaliwa Dam as an additional water source. It is projected to provide additional water supply of 600 MLD.

Ty said the Kaliwa Dam was planned decades ago, but was stalled by opposition from various groups and also governance issues.

The current water crisis is expected to get worse, as the La Mesa Dam's water level has dipped to 68.74 meters as of Thursday, and continues to go down. (READ: [ANALYSIS] The economics of Metro Manila's burgeoning water crisis)

Manila Water earlier said the shortage will only be resolved once heavy rain pours. – Rappler.com