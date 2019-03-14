Manila Water says the yellowish water coming out of faucets is not toxic and is safe to use

Published 10:00 PM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Some residents affected by the service interruptions of Manila Water complained of yellowish water coming out of their faucets.

Leo Ecijan, a resident of Barangay South Triangle in Quezon City, complained on social media over the water's color.

He wondered whether the water is safe to use.

Manila Water management said the discoloration is to be expected and normal, especially when supply has been cut off for long periods of time.

"Expected ito sa mga nawawalan ng tubig. Nagkakaroon ng sediments at hindi ito nakalalason," Manila Water communications manager Dittie Galang told Rappler.

(This is expected when water supply is cut off. Sediments settle, but this is not dangerous or toxic.)

Galang advised affected residents not to throw the discolored water out, as it can be used to flush toilets or water plants.

Can it be used for baths or drinking?

Galang said it depends on the "comfort level" of the affected resident, as there is nothing toxic in the water.

Manila Water earlier released an updated list of areas to be affected by service interruptions, possibly up to 3 more months.

The Ayala-led company warned that the situation will only get worse until it rains. (READ: Manila Water sends 'conspiracy theories' down the drain) – Rappler.com