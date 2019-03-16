'We don't have a Department of Water that would centralize all activities having to do with water resource, distribution, and supply so we don't get into this kind of crisis,' says Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia

Published 7:33 PM, March 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Socieconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said the absence of a singular government agency dealing with water-related activities led to the burgeoning water crisis.

"We should really have had instituted an apex body for water. We have so many agencies dealing with water and it's very conflicting. And it's not been effective and this is why we have a crisis now," Pernia told CNN Philippines on Friday, March 15.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces Cavite and Rizal are serviced by two water concessionaires. The west zone is handled by Maynilad, while the east zone is under Manila Water. (EXPLAINER: What caused Manila Water's service problems?)

Both concessionaires are regulated by the government agency Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS). Meanwhile, countrywide water-related activities are under the National Water Resources Board.

Parts of Metro Manila and Rizal serviced by Ayala-led Manila Water went waterless for days. The water shortage led to a spike in the demand for disposable products, as well as, temporary closure of some businesses.

Pernia said that there should be a "Department of Water," much like there is a "Department of Energy."

"We don't have a Department of Water that would centralize all activities having to do with water resource, distribution, and supply so we don't get into this kind of crisis," Pernia said.

It's a real shame we have a Dept. of Energy, which is important, but we utterly lack an Apex body--a Dept of Water--to ensure water supply and distribution--an indispensable VITAL need. "Water is life." As the age-old saying goes, "ok lang kung walang ilaw, basta lang may tubig!" — Ernesto M. Pernia (@SecPernia) March 14, 2019

Manila Water pointed to supply shortage as reason to the crisis, given that the water demand from Angat Dam of 1,740 million liters per day (MLD) – higher than their 1,600 MLD allocation.

While Manila Water told consumers to "wait" for the rainy season, it said that they are still looking to secure more sources of water, such as drilling wells and fast-tracking the energization of the water treatment plant in Cardona, Rizal. (READ: Manila Water sends 'conspiracy theories' down the drain)

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources also said it would open previously closed deep wells until October to help mitigate the shortage. – Rappler.com