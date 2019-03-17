The House of Representatives looks into the worst water crisis that struck the capital in recent history

Published 11:55 PM, March 17, 2019

The House hearing on Monday, March 18, at 7 am

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Metro Manila and Rizal are facing the worst water supply crisis in recent history.

Ayala-led Manila Water and the state-run Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System are scrambling to get services back to normal.

Manila Water said the shortage was due to several factors, including infrastructure limitations, population density, and weather conditions.

While water services have been restored in some areas, the fiasco serves as a wake-up call to the government.

What can be done to prevent another water crisis?

The House committee on Metro Manila development looks into the matter on Monday, March 18, at 7 am. – Rappler.com