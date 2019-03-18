Here are the areas with scheduled power interruptions due to maintenance work of the Manila Electric Company

Published 3:25 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces will experience scheduled power interruptions in March due to maintenance work of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco).

Below are the affected areas, as posted on the Meralco website.

March 18 to 19 - Pasig City (Ortigas Center)

Between 11:30 pm and 11:59 pm on March 18, and then between 4 am and 4:30 am on March 19 - portion of Circuit SM - Shangri-La 46VR

Portion of Poveda Street from ADB Avenue to and including St Pedro Poveda College and Robinsons Equitable Tower

Between 11:30 pm on March 18 and 4:30 am on March 19 - portion of Circuit SM - Shangri-La 46VR

Portion of Sapphire Road from ADB Avenue to and including CDC Millennium Suites, Robinsons Cyberscape Alpha, Corinthian Executive Regency Condominium, and Filinvest Workspaces (under construction)

REASON: Line reconductoring works along Sapphire Road in Ortigas Center, Pasig City

March 19 - Laguna (Biñan City)

Between 9 am and 2 pm - portion of Circuits LIIP 436WM; and Sta Rosa II 45WL

The whole of Verdana Homes Subdivision in barangays Loma and Langkiwa

Portion of East Main Avenue Extension from Nuvali Road to North Science Avenue including Futaba Corporation of the Philippines, F Tech Philippines Manufacturing, and Yusen Logistics Philippines Incorporated in Laguna Technopark Phase 2 in Barangay Malamig

Portion of Chrysanthemum Street (Loma Road) from Alta Homes in Barangay Timbao to and including Loma barangay proper; Celina Mansions Subdivision and Celina Homes Subdivision in Barangay Loma

REASON: Relocation of facilities affected by DPWH CALAX project along Nuvali Road in barangays Loma and Timbao, Biñan City, Laguna

March 19 - Quezon City (Diliman)

Between 9 am and 2 pm - portion of Circuit Diliman 46VU

Portion of Gomburza Street from A Mabini Street to and including Juan Luna, Aguinaldo and G Apacible streets; and Pook Polaris in Barangay UP Campus

REASON: Installation of facilities in Pook Polaris, Barangay UP Campus, Diliman, Quezon City

March 19 - Caloocan City (Tala)

Between 9 am and 2 pm - portion of Circuit Novaliches 44YJ

Along Mulawin Street from Makabud Street to Alibangbang Street including Kupang, Bignay, and Anapla streets in Amparo Subdivision

REASON: Line reconductoring works and upgrading of facilities along Mulawin Street in Amparo Subdivision, Tala, Caloocan City

March 19 - Rizal (Antipolo City)

Between 10 am and 3 pm - portion of Circuit New Teresa 45XP

Portion of Pantay Road in Sitio Pantay, Barangay San Jose

REASON: Line reconductoring works along Pantay Road in Sitio Pantay, Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City, Rizal

March 19 - Laguna (Calauan)

Between 10 am and 1 pm - portion of Circuit San Pablo II 47WJ

Portion of Mahabang Parang Road from Sitio Tamlong to and including Bungahan Street; and Limao Day Care Center in Barangay Limao

REASON: Replacement of poles and line reconductoring works along Mahabang Parang Road in Barangay Limao, Calauan, Laguna

March 19 to 20 - Laguna (Liliw, Nagcarlan, Rizal, Magdalena, San Pablo City, Majayjay)

Between 9 pm and 10 pm on March 19, and then between 6 am and 7 am on March 20 - the whole of Circuit Botocan 41D

Portion of Majayjay-Liliw Municipal Road from Meralco-Botocan substation to and including the whole towns of Liliw, Nagcarlan, Rizal, and Magdalena; barangays Bukal, Coralao, Ibabang Banga, Ilayang Banga, Malinao, May-it, Munting Kawayan, Olla, Oobi, Pangil, Panglan, San Isidro, Sta Catalina, Suba, and Talortor in Majayjay; barangays San Antonio I, Sta Maria Magdalena, and Sto Angel in San Pablo City

REASON: Installation of facilities inside Meralco-Botocan substation

March 20 - Bulacan (Malolos City)

Between 12 am and 6 am - portion of Circuit Tabang 32YH

Portion of Camia Street from MacArthur Highway to Sampaguita Street including Ilang-Ilang Street in Barangay Dakila

Portion of Daisy and Sampaguita streets from Campupot Street to near Madera Grove Estates Subdivision including Ismael Homes Subdivision and Puroks 5 and 6 in Barangay Dakila.

Portion of Campupot Street from near Daisy Street to and including City of Malolos Water District (CMWD) Dakila Pump Station 2; Puroks 3 and 4; and Rosal Street in Barangay Dakila

REASON: Line reconductoring works and installation of additional lightning protection devices in Barangay Dakila, Malolos City, Bulacan

March 20 - Rizal (Rodriguez)

Between 12:01 am and 5 am - portion of Circuit Marikina 53VG

Portion of E Rodriguez Highway from E Manuel Street to Orlon Street including Wilcon Depot and Raxabago Tube Ice Marketing Corporation; Dao, Akasya, G Bautista, and F San Juan streets in Barangay San Jose

Portion of Sampaguita Street from E Rodriguez Highway to and including Sitio Curayao, Sitio Adia, Dela Costa 5 Subdivision Phase 2, Dela Costa 5 Subdivision, Forest Tree Housing Subdivision, La Mar Subdivision, Evergreen Royale Homes Subdivision and Torres Subdivision; Polosapis, Tanguile, Ipil, Banaba, Kamagong, Chico, G Cruz, Liamson, Ayunson, Lawaan, and Molave streets in Barangay San Jose

REASON: Relocation of facilities along E Rodriguez Highway in Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal

March 20 to 21 - Quezon City and San Juan City

Between 11 pm on March 20 and 4 am on March 21 - portion of Circuit Valencia 413VAL

Portion of N Domingo Street from Meralco-Valencia substation to Doña Juana Rodriguez Street including Megawide Head Office and Savemore Market in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City

Portion of N Domingo Street from Doña Juana Rodriguez Street to F Santos Street in barangays Ermitaño and Pasadeña in San Juan City

REASON: Line reconductoring works along N Domingo Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City; and barangays Ermitaño and Pasadeña in San Juan City

March 21 - Laguna (Alaminos)



Between 10 am and 2 pm - portion of Circuit San Pablo II 47WJ



Portion of San Andres Barangay Road in Barangay San Andres

REASON: Replacement of facilities in Barangay San Andres, Alaminos, Laguna

March 21 to 22 - Quezon City (Central and Vasra)

Between 10 pm on March 21 and 5 am on March 22 - portion of Circuit Diliman 432VU

Portion of Elliptical Road near Commonwealth Avenue to and including Quezon City Hall, Agricultural Training Institute, Bureau of Agricultural Research, Circle of Fun Carnival, Department of Agrarian Reform, Department of Agriculture, Philippine Council for Agriculture and Fisheries, and Parks and Wildlife Commission in barangays Central and Vasra

Portion of North Avenue from Elliptical Road to and including Vertis North, Bureau of Mines and Geosciences, Sugar Regulatory Administration, Employees' Compensation Commission, and Ministry of Natural Resources in barangays Central and Sto Cristo

Portion of Visayas Avenue from Elliptical Road to and including Bureau of Soils and Water Management, National Media Production Center, News and Information Bureau, PIA Building, and People's Television Network in Barangay Vasra

REASON: Relocation of facilities affected by the MRT7 project and maintenance works along North Avenue near Elliptical Road in Barangay Vasra, Quezon City

March 22 - Bulacan (Bocaue)

Between 12 am and 6 am - portion of Circuit Sta Maria 435YU

Portion of Tambobong-Batia Barangay Road from Granville PNP/AFP Housing Subdivision to and including St Martha Estate Homes Subdivision Phases 1 and 3, Meralco Village, Northville 5 Subdivision; Salvador and Tugatog streets in Barangays Batia and Tambobong

REASON: Line reconductoring works and installation of additional lightning protection devices in barangays Batia and Tambobong in Bocaue, Bulacan

March 22 - Quezon City (Cubao)

Between 10 am and 4 pm - portion of Circuit Kamuning 425VP

Portion of Driod Street from Mayor Ignacio Santos Diaz Street to near Arayat Street in Barangay Kaunlaran

REASON: Replacement of primary lines along Driod Street, Kaunlaran, Cubao, Quezon City

March 23 - Pasig City (Kapitolyo and Pineda)

Between 10 am and 4 pm - portion of Circuit Hillcrest 416VZ

Portion of East Capitol Drive from Sta Monica Street to and including Warung Restaurant, Silantro, Black Boar, and Gerry's Jeepney Restaurant; Sta Lucia, Sta Cecilia, Sta Fe, and Sta Clara streets in Barangay Kapitolyo

Portion of San Francisco Street from F Banaag Street to and including San Isidro, San Miguel, San Gabriel, San Vicente, San Gil, and Sto Niño streets in Barangay Pineda

REASON: Line reconductoring works along East Capitol Drive in Barangay Kapitolyo, Pasig City

– Rappler.com