Published 1:35 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ayala-led Manila Water assured customers that services will be back to normal by the last week of May.

Manila Water chief executive officer Ferdinand dela Cruz said during a House panel probe on Monday, March 18, that the water shortage will be over by May due to the operations of a water facility in Cardona, Rizal, which would provide some 50 million liters per day (MLD).

Dela Cruz also said they have restored water supply to 80% of the East Zone, or around one million customers.

The coverage may be wide, but water pressure is still quite low in most areas. Water is only good on the ground floor of buildings and cannot reach higher floors.

Dela Cruz said water pressure will improve in the coming weeks.

He added that they hope to increase water service coverage to 90% by the end of March. (READ: Lawmakers call for refund after Manila Water shortage)

Water supply improved over the weekend due to the National Water Resources Board activating 101 deep wells, Maynilad Water Services sharing 20 MLD through cross-border flow, and Manila Water partially activating its Cardona facility. – Rappler.com