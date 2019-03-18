Manila Water and government officials will face senators on Tuesday, March 19, at 10 am

Published 7:55 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Officials of Ayala-led Manila Water faced the House of Representatives on Monday, March 18. On Tuesday, March 19, they will face the Senate.

Manila Water said the shortage was due to a hodgepodge of factors, which include infrastructure problems, lack of planning, population density, and weather conditions.

The company assured its customers that services will be back to normal by May. More areas are expected to have their water supply restored in the coming weeks.

The Senate now has the task of looking into the matter and helping ensure there are enough safeguards in place to prevent another water crisis. Who should be held accountable?

– Rappler.com