Published 9:05 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines– President Rodrigo Duterte's economic team will be heading to Beijing, China, to discuss the government's infrastructure push.

In a statement on Monday, March 18, the Department of Finance said a series of meetings between Philippine and Chinese officials are scheduled this week for the flagship infrastructure projects under the Build, Build, Build program.

The delegation will be led by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

The team will meet with top officials of China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday, March 19, to score new agreements on infrastructure cooperation between the two countries.

There are 75 projects under Build, Build, Build, 19 of which are programmed to be funded by China.

The delegation is also set to meet with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.

They are also slated to meet with officials of the Export-Import Bank of China and the China International Development Cooperation Agency – the office in charge of reviewing and implementing Beijing's foreign aid projects.

On Wednesday, March 20, the Philippine delegation will hold a briefing to showcase the country's economic potential. – Rappler.com