Here are the operating hours of malls during Holy Week

Published 8:25 PM, March 19, 2019

This page will be updated as more advisories come in.



MANILA, Philippines – Shopping malls will implement special schedules for Holy Week, with many closed or having limited hours during Maundy Thursday, April 18, and Good Friday, April 19.

Check the schedules below.

Eastwood City

Holy Wednesday (April 17) - TBA

Maundy Thursday (April 18) - closed

Good Friday (April 19) - closed

Black Saturday (April 20) - TBA



Easter Sunday (April 21) - TBA

McKinley Hill

Holy Wednesday (April 17) - 11 am-11 pm

Maundy Thursday (April 18) - closed

Good Friday (April 19) - closed

Black Saturday (April 20) - 10 am-11 pm

Easter Sunday (April 21) - 10 am-11 pm

Lucky Chinatown

Holy Wednesday (April 17) - 10 am-10 pm

Maundy Thursday (April 18) - closed

Good Friday (April 19) - closed

Black Saturday (April 20) - 10 am-10 pm

Easter Sunday (April 21) - 10 am-10 pm

The Village Square Alabang

Holy Wednesday (April 17) - 10 am-9 pm

Maundy Thursday (April 18) - closed

Good Friday (April 19) - closed

Black Saturday (April 20) - 12 nn-9 pm

Easter Sunday (April 21) - 10 am-9 pm

Uptown Bonifacio

Holy Wednesday (April 17) - 10 am-10 pm

Maundy Thursday (April 18) - 10 am-12 mn

Good Friday (April 19) - closed

Black Saturday (April 20) - 10 am-11 pm

Easter Sunday (April 21) - 10 am-10 pm

Forbes Town

Holy Wednesday (April 17) - TBA

Maundy Thursday (April 18) - TBA

Good Friday (April 19) - TBA

Black Saturday (April 20) - TBA

Easter Sunday (April 21) - TBA

San Lorenzo Place Mall

Holy Wednesday (April 17) - 7 am-8 pm

Maundy Thursday (April 18) - closed

Good Friday (April 19) - closed

Black Saturday (April 20) - 7 am-8 pm

Easter Sunday (April 21) - 7 am-8 pm

Newport Mall

Holy Wednesday (April 17) - 12 pm-12 mn

Maundy Thursday (April 18) - 12 pm-12 mn

Good Friday (April 19) - closed

Black Saturday (April 20) - 10 am-12 mn

Easter Sunday (April 21) - 10 am-12 mn

Three Central

Holy Wednesday (April 17) - 10 am-9 pm

Maundy Thursday (April 18) - 10 am-6 pm

Good Friday (April 19) - 10 am-6 pm

Black Saturday (April 20) - 10 am-9 pm

Easter Sunday (April 21) - 10 am-9 pm

Southwoods Mall

Holy Wednesday (April 17) - 10 am-9 pm

Maundy Thursday (April 18) - 10 am-9 pm

Good Friday (April 19) - closed

Black Saturday (April 20) - 10 am-9 pm

Easter Sunday (April 21) - 10 am-9 pm

Twin Lakes

Holy Wednesday (April 17) - 10 am-8 pm

Maundy Thursday (April 18) - 10 am-8 pm

Good Friday (April 19) - 10 am-8 pm

Black Saturday (April 20) - 10 am-8 pm

Easter Sunday (April 21) - 10 am-8 pm

– Rappler.com