Published 3:25 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – By the end of March, almost all Manila Water customers must be able to enjoy steady supply from their taps.

This is the new target of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) as of Wednesday, March 20, said Administrator Reynaldo Velasco during a press conference that day.

"We were told that by end of this month, we will go to about 99%," he said in a Malacañang news briefing.

As of Tuesday, March 19, 95% of Manila Water customers already have their water supply restored, making Velasco confident that the 99% goal can be achieved.

Restoring water supply for the remaining 1% of Manila Water customers will be trickier because of their location.

"We have villages which are high up and cannot be reached with the current pressure level," he said in Filipino.

Velasco gave the raw figures behind the 99% target, outlining the progress that has been made. A total of 62 out of 610 barangays serviced by Manila Water had been affected by the water shortage.

"Last Thursday, March 7, it was at 62 villages. On March 14, this was reduced to 25. As of yesterday, reduced to 11. We hope we can reduce to 3 or 2 within the month," he said.

Humbled by Duterte 'homily'

Velasco's public progress report comes the morning after he, other MWSS officials, Manila Water, and Maynilad Water Services were scolded by President Rodrigo Duterte at the Palace.

Velasco appeared not to bear any ill will toward the President, saying he understood the Chief Executive's outrage. The MWSS chief said he had been ready to resign if Duterte asked him to.

While Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo called Duterte's outburst a "presidential monologue," Velasco chose to see it as a "homily."

"A father will always scold somebody who did not do his homework very well. But a good child will always correct the mistake that he made," said Velasco.

He put it another way: "Sinabon kami, pero binanlawan kami pagkatapos." (We were given a dressing down, but we were forgiven after.) – Rappler.com