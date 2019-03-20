The resort was given 3 orders to voluntarily demolish its structure starting April 26, 2018 but these went unheeded, says the DENR

Published 7:20 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Boracay inter-agency task force demolished Boracay Plaza Beach Resort on Tuesday, March 19, for not adhering to the 30-meter easement rule and not taking the initiative to tear down its own illegal structure.

In a statement on Wednesday, March 20, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said the resort's structure covering 1,000 square meters of the easement zone was destroyed 15 days after the resort was given the voluntary-demolition notice.

According to the agency, the Boracay Plaza Beach Resort also operated without the necessary permits.

The DENR-led Boracay Inter-agency Task Force (BIATF) already handed out warnings shortly after a meeting this month.

BIATF chair and Environment Secretary Roy A. Cimatu said that these erring businesses have "been given more than enough time to shape up since the closure.”

“It would be unfair to those who voluntarily demolished and complied with the easement rule if we will not enforce the law to those who did not,” he added.

According to the DENR, the resort was given 3 orders to voluntarily demolish its structure starting April 26, 2018 but these went unheeded.

Aside from the Boracay Plaza Beach Resort, there were 9 other businesses given orders to demolish their structures on their own. All other businesses followed the order.

With the demolition of the Boracay Plaza Beach Resort structure, the whole White Beach is now considered fully-compliant with the beach easement law. (READ: Boracay: Paradise reborn?)