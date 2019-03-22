BPI encourages clients to ‘plan their transactions accordingly’ as the bank undergoes ‘a major systems upgrade’

Published 11:32 PM, March 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Bank of the Philippine Islands announced on Friday, March 22, that some of its services will be temporarily unavailable on the first weekend of April as the bank undergoes “a major systems upgrade.”

From 10 pm on Friday, April 5, to 5 am on Sunday, April 7, the following will not be available: online banking, mobile app, Bizlink platform, ATMs and CAMs, and debit and prepaid card services.

“We encourage our clients to plan their transactions accordingly,” BPI said.

On April 6 and 7, select branches nationwide will be open “to accommodate our clients' immediate banking needs,” the advisory said.

Clients may check the BPI website for the complete list of branches that will be open on those dates. – Rappler.com