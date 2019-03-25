The opportunity for the Philippines to supply agricultural products to Belarus comes as a government delegation visits Eastern Europe

Published 4:30 PM, March 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines may soon supply agricultural products to Belarus after a delegation led by the Department of Agriculture launched an "aggressive marketing campaign" in Eastern Europe.

In a Facebook post, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said they were asked to give a list of products the Philippines can supply so that the Belarusian government can allow the entry of these products into the Bel-Agro Festival in June.

Among the agricultural products selected to be showcased are young green coconuts, coconut water, mangoes, bananas, pineapples, canned tuna, bottled sardines, premium coffee, and cacao.

"[Belarus Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Ivan] Smilhin said the Philippines will have to undertake a promotional campaign for its products," Piñol said.

"[E]specially [for] coconut because it is a new commodity to the EEU (Eurasian Economic Union) consumers who have been using sunflower and olive oil."

Last Friday, March 22, a delegation representing the Philippine government began talks with Belarus' agriculture ministry and officials of Euroopt, a supermarket chain.

It was agreed that the Philippines will begin the initial shipment of agricultural products to Euroopt, such as mangoes, canned pineapples, canned tuna, and coconut products.

In exchange, Piñol said, the Philippines is looking for new sources of fertilizer supplies. Meanwhile, Minsk Tractor Works expressed intention to set up an assembly plant in the Philippines.

The Philippine delegation will also meet with Russia's agriculture ministry and the owner of Russian supermarket chain Magnit. – Rappler.com