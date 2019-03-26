MWSS Administrator Reynaldo Velasco says Laguna de Bay should be dredged to improve its water quality, therefore making it easier to source water

Published 7:25 PM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) proposed to dredge Laguna de Bay to make it easier to source water from Luzon's largest body of water.

MWSS Administrator Reynaldo Velasco mentioned this proposal during a press briefing on Tuesday, March 26, as part of measures to secure water supply.

"We are projecting...that eventually, we have to use Laguna Lake, which is actually 12.9 million liters per day," Velasco said.

The MWSS chief added that he raised the idea in a meeting with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and concerned communities last week. (READ: Gov't to restore Laguna Lake to 'original, pristine condition')

"What I said [is to] push through with the program to dredge Laguna Lake and remove the problems in the quality of water so that it won't be too expensive to get water from Laguna Lake," Velasco said.

Aside from this, he listed other projects in the pipeline, such as the Kaliwa Dam and the construction of new aqueducts and tunnels.

These projects, according to Velasco, can ensure enough supply for both Manila Water and Maynilad Water Services for the next 5 to 7 years. (READ: MWSS: Kaliwa Dam 'done deal,' no to other proposal)

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad has already been sourcing from Laguna de Bay, with its Putatan Water Treatment Plant (WTP). Another WTP is also set to be operational soon.

East Zone concessionare Manila Water, which is dealing with a supply shortage that began in early March, also expressed intention to source from Laguna de Bay.

There was a plan to dredge the lake during the Arroyo administration. But this plan was thumbed down during the Aquino administration, which tagged it as a "midnight deal." – Rappler.com