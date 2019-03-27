The Cavite-Laguna Expressway is expected to reduce travel time from the Cavitex to the SLEX by 45 minutes

MANILA, Philippines – The Cavite portion of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAEX), which the government dubbed the "most modern" toll road, began construction on Wednesday, March 27.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) subsidiary MPCALA Holdings, along with Cavite provincial government officials, broke ground for the 27-kilometer, 4-lane segment in Imus City.

The P12-billion project is targeted to be completed in 36 months, or by 2022.

Once done, the segment will be connected to the Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) from the Kawit toll road to the Imus Open Canal, Governor's Drive in Dasmariñas City, and Aguinaldo Highway in Silang.

It will be linked to the Laguna segment in Sta Rosa, Laguna, all the way to Mamplasan in Biñan City toward the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX). The construction of the Laguna portion is still ongoing.

The 44.6-kilometer CALAEX will connect nearby industrial zones to the capital of one of Asia's fastest-growing economies.

"Our objective is to provide seamless connection from [the] east to west sides of Southern Luzon," Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said.

The CALAEX is expected to reduce travel time from the Cavitex to the SLEX, from the current 90 minutes to only 45. The DPWH expects around 50,000 vehicles to pass through the expressway.

The "most modern" toll road in the Philippines would have an improved radio-frequency identification system, automatic license plate recognition system, and weigh-in motion sensors to check overloaded vehicles.

MPCALA will also dot the toll road with high-definition CCTV cameras and internet protocol speed detection cameras for traffic monitoring and incident detection.

The CALAEX is part of the network of toll roads MPTC is building. MPTC is the tollways unit of the Manuel Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.



It will also be connected to the C5 South Link through the Cavitex, which MPTC expects to partially open in May.

Last December, MPCALA secured a P24.2-billion loan from the country's top banks for the CALAEX. – Rappler.com