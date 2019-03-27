Grab Philippines' new service aims to help those affected by the water crisis

Published 7:40 PM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Grab Philippines launched a free water delivery service called Grab Igib to help those affected by the water crisis in Metro Manila.

Grab said the water is free, but customers can opt to buy the container for P100. Up to 5 gallons of water can be delivered.

The service is only available in parts of Quezon City and Marikina City from 4 pm to 9 pm, from March 27 to 29, or until supplies last. Here are the areas covered:

Quezon City

Escopa III



Escopa IV

Marikina City

Industrial Valley



Jesus dela Peña



Tañong



Santo Niño



Concepcion Dos



Nangka



Parang



Marikina Heights

Grab Philippines advised consumers that the water from its delivery service is not potable.

Here's how customers can book the service:

Option 1

Open the Grab app. Click on Car icon on the main menu. For the pick-up point, enter "Marikina GrabIgib Water Hub." For the drop-off point, enter your location. On the services menu, select Grab Igib. Click Book.

Option 2

From the Grab app feed, select "IGIB Now!" For the drop-off point, enter your location. Click Book.

Select areas in Metro Manila and Rizal serviced by concessionaire Manila Water have been experiencing water interruptions in March, due to a supply shortage. (READ: Manila Water's supply crisis: What we know so far)

The government is aiming for 99% water supply restoration by the end of March. (READ: MWSS on water shortage: It's our fault) – Rappler.com