Budget airline AirAsia also announces a promo fare for this new route for its loyalty program members

Published 2:08 PM, March 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Budget airline AirAsia announced it will operate flights between Manila and Osaka, Japan for the first time in July 2019.

In a statement, AirAsia said its daily services for the Manila-Osaka route will begin on July 1.

AirAsia Philippines president and CEO Dexter Comendador called the launch of the new route a "milestone occasion."

"Being able to travel directly and affordably to Osaka is fantastic news for Filipinos and we're confident this new route will serve as a gateway for guests to connect to other popular destinations in Japan such as Kyoto and Nara," said Comendador.

"We are also excited to welcome guests from Osaka and its neighboring regions to the Philippines. This international route will contribute to the government's target of 8.2 million visitors this year."

Along with the launch of this new route, AirAsia also announced an all-in, one-way promo fare starting at P1,990 for its BIG loyaty program members. The airline said bookings for this promo should be made from March 29 to April 7, for travels from July 1 to October 26. – Michael Bueza/Rappler.com