Philippine Airlines says 'these operational adjustments are being carried out to help minimize passenger congestion'

Published 9:45 PM, March 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced in an advisory on Sunday, March 31, that some of its international flights have been moved to Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Starting Sunday, March 31

all PAL flights to and from New York (JFK)

all PAL flights to and from Auckland (New Zealand)

all PAL flights to and from Hanoi (Vietnam)

Starting Monday, April 1

all PAL flights to and from Phnom Penh (Cambodia)

With the above changes, below is the updated list of PAL flights departing from and arriving at NAIA Terminal 1.

PR 218 / 219 Manila-Auckland-Manila

PR 126 / 127 Manila-New York JFK-Manila

PR 118 / 119 Manila-Toronto-Manila

PR 116/ 117 Manila-Vancouver-Manila

PR 595 / 596 Manila-Hanoi-Manila

PR 521 / 522 Manila-Phnom Penh-Manila

PR 682 / 683 Manila-Dammam-Manila

PR 684/ 685 Manila-Doha-Manila

PR 654 / 655 Manila-Riyadh-Manila

But for other United States and Vietnam flights, terminal assignments are unchanged.

flights to Los Angeles (PR102 / PR112 / PR124) and flights to San Francisco (PR104 / PR 114) will continue to depart from NAIA Terminal 2

flights from Los Angeles (PR103 / PR113 / PR125 ) and flights from San Francisco (PR105 / PR115) will continue to arrive at NAIA Terminal 1

flights to and from Honolulu (PR100 / PR101) will continue to depart from and arrive at NAIA Terminal 2

flights to and from Ho Chi Minh City/Saigon (PR591 / 592 and PR596 / 597) will continue to depart from and arrive at NAIA Terminal 2

"All international flights other than the above departing from and arriving in Manila shall maintain the current terminal assignments. Please double-check the terminal assigned for your specific PAL flight," the airline also said in its advisory.

"Travelers with connecting flights may approach any PAL customer service agent upon arrival for inquiries and assistance," it added.

According to PAL, "these operational adjustments are being carried out to help minimize passenger congestion at the concerned NAIA terminals."

NAIA, designed to handle only 31 million passengers, is expected to accommodate 47 million in 2019. – Rappler.com