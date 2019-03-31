ADVISORY: Some PAL flights moved to NAIA Terminal 1
MANILA, Philippines – Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced in an advisory on Sunday, March 31, that some of its international flights have been moved to Terminal 1 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).
Starting Sunday, March 31
- all PAL flights to and from New York (JFK)
- all PAL flights to and from Auckland (New Zealand)
- all PAL flights to and from Hanoi (Vietnam)
Starting Monday, April 1
- all PAL flights to and from Phnom Penh (Cambodia)
With the above changes, below is the updated list of PAL flights departing from and arriving at NAIA Terminal 1.
- PR 218 / 219 Manila-Auckland-Manila
- PR 126 / 127 Manila-New York JFK-Manila
- PR 118 / 119 Manila-Toronto-Manila
- PR 116/ 117 Manila-Vancouver-Manila
- PR 595 / 596 Manila-Hanoi-Manila
- PR 521 / 522 Manila-Phnom Penh-Manila
- PR 682 / 683 Manila-Dammam-Manila
- PR 684/ 685 Manila-Doha-Manila
- PR 654 / 655 Manila-Riyadh-Manila
But for other United States and Vietnam flights, terminal assignments are unchanged.
- flights to Los Angeles (PR102 / PR112 / PR124) and flights to San Francisco (PR104 / PR 114) will continue to depart from NAIA Terminal 2
- flights from Los Angeles (PR103 / PR113 / PR125 ) and flights from San Francisco (PR105 / PR115) will continue to arrive at NAIA Terminal 1
- flights to and from Honolulu (PR100 / PR101) will continue to depart from and arrive at NAIA Terminal 2
- flights to and from Ho Chi Minh City/Saigon (PR591 / 592 and PR596 / 597) will continue to depart from and arrive at NAIA Terminal 2
"All international flights other than the above departing from and arriving in Manila shall maintain the current terminal assignments. Please double-check the terminal assigned for your specific PAL flight," the airline also said in its advisory.
"Travelers with connecting flights may approach any PAL customer service agent upon arrival for inquiries and assistance," it added.
According to PAL, "these operational adjustments are being carried out to help minimize passenger congestion at the concerned NAIA terminals."
NAIA, designed to handle only 31 million passengers, is expected to accommodate 47 million in 2019. – Rappler.com