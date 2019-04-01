A rollback in oil prices is set for Tuesday, April 2, after 7 consecutive hikes for gasoline and 3 straight increases for diesel

Published 7:40 PM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After rising for 7 consecutive times, gasoline prices will slightly go down on Tuesday, April 2. Diesel prices, which rose for 3 straight weeks, will likewise be cut.

Petron, Petro Gazz, Phoenix Petroleum, Seaoil, and Shell announced on Monday, April 1, that they will roll back gasoline prices by P0.10 per liter, while diesel prices will go down by P0.20 per liter.

Companies selling kerosene will reduce prices by P0.20 per liter.

The new rates will be implemented by 6 am on Tuesday.

The latest adjustments bring the net increases this year to P6.65 per liter for gasoline, P4.55 per liter for diesel, and P3.35 per liter for kerosene.

Common prices of gasoline in Metro Manila range between P52.94 and P57.79, while diesel prices fall between P43.74 and P46.89. The usual price of kerosene is at P50.49. – Rappler.com