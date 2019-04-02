More rice and corn crops are damaged as El Niño's effects intensify

Published 1:35 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Production losses in the agriculture sector due to El Niño further rose from P4.35 billion last March 31 to P5.05 billion as of Tuesday, April 2, according to the Department of Agriculture's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center.

Around 276,568 metric tons (MT) of crops and 177,743 hectares have been affected as of current field validations. The number of farmers affected also increased from 138,859 to 164,672.

Rice production loss did not increase from the P2.69 billion last March 31. But the damage to corn went up from P1.66 billion or 107,416 MT to P2.36 billion or 150,978 MT.

As of the latest count, Cagayan Valley has the highest production losses. (READ: Cebu province under state of calamity due to El Niño)

The agricultural damage breached the billion-peso mark last March 19. (READ: El Niño to have minimal effects on inflation – NEDA)

Due to the growing losses, the government has moved to create a road map to address El Niño and the water shortage being experienced in parts of Metro Manila and Rizal. – Rappler.com