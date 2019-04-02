The acquisition is expected to scale up Peri-Peri and be an important growth driver for Shakey's

Published 4:55 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Shakey's Pizza Asia Ventures is set to acquire Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, a move which will evidently scale up the latter's operations.

In a regulatory filing before the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, April 2, Shakey's said it will purchase the assets and intellectual properties relating to Peri-Peri, including its brand, trade name, and recipes used by the chain to make its trademark peri-peri chicken.

The acquisition will also involve Shakey's owning and operating all company-owned stores, as well as serving as brand owner and franchisor of stores being operated by franchisees.

The term "peri-peri" was derived from an African bird's eye chili called "piri-piri," which releases a "fiery spice" and creates the distinct taste of Peri-Peri's products.