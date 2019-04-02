Pipe laying is being conducted along E Rodriguez Sr Avenue in Quezon City, as Manila Water continues to deal with a supply shortage

Published 9:15 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Water announced it is conducting pipe laying along E Rodriguez Sr Avenue in Quezon City to allow it to get more supply from Maynilad Water Services.

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad earlier pledged to share 50 million liters per day (MLD) to help address the shortage plaguing customers of Manila Water, which handles the East Zone.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 2, Manila Water said 12.73 MLD is already "being shared through the opening of valves" in parts of Quezon City, such as:

at the corner of West Avenue and Bulacan Street

in Greenville Subdivision

in Carmel 5 Subdivision

along Aurora Boulevard

The remaining 37 MLD, according to Manila Water, "will be shared by increasing the capacity of these cross-border pipes together with lines in 4 other identified locations in Quezon City."

Manila Water said the two concessionaires initially planned to complete all cross-border projects by June, but are now aiming for April.

The water service interruptions in parts of Metro Manila and Rizal began last March 7. (READ: Domino effect: Water crisis causing more trash, hurting businesses)

Manila Water, which came under fire, waived the minimum charge for all affected customers in March, to be reflected in their April bill. Those who were "severely affected" – defined as those who completely did not have water supply for 7 days and up – will not be charged.

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System is looking into possible penalties for Manila Water. (READ: [ANALYSIS] The economics of Metro Manila's burgeoning water crisis) – Rappler.com