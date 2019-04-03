The Philippine Tax Whiz discusses the new forms for corporations and when they should file their income tax returns

April 03, 2019

I own a corporation subject to regular corporate income tax. Since there were no changes to the corporate tax rates under the Tax Reform for Inclusion and Acceleration (TRAIN) law, does this mean there's no new form for corporations?

Even if there are no changes to the tax rates, there are still new forms for corporations. Remember, the TRAIN law also mandated that tax returns should be no longer than 4 pages.

Under BIR Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 19-2019, the revenue collection agency issued BIR Form No. 1702-RT and 1702-EX.

For corporations subject to regular corporate income tax, they should use BIR Form No. 1702-RT, while tax-exempt corporations should use BIR Form No. 1702-EX. These forms are significantly shorter than their previous versions.

1702-RT was cut to 4 pages from 8, and 1702-EX cut to 3 pages from 7.

Are corporations required to file annual income tax returns (ITRs) this April 15?

Only corporations with fiscal years ending December 31 have to file their annual ITRs every April 15. Corporations have the option of following a fiscal year different from the calendar year. This fiscal year is the basis for the deadline of the corporation's tax return deadlines.

To be specific, the deadline for filing the annual ITR of corporations is the 15th day of the 4th month following the close of the fiscal year. For instance, if a corporation sets its fiscal year to end every August 31, its deadline for filing an ITR is every December 15.

The same goes for quarterly returns which are to be filed within 60 days from the close of the first 3 quarters of the taxable year (whether fiscal or calendar year).

However, keep in mind that individuals – even if they run a business as sole proprietors – do not have this option. For self-employed and professionals, the deadline for filing the annual ITR is on April 15.

