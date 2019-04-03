The first phase of the C5 South Link project will stretch from C5 Road to Merville in Parañaque City

Published 7:40 PM, April 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A 2.2-kilometer segment of the C5 South Link is nearing completion, and is set to open mid-June this year, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Wednesday, April 3.

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar inspected segment 3A-1 of the C5 South Link in Taguig City. Once done, it will stretch from C5 Road to Merville in Parañaque City.

"Ito na 'yung isa sa mga final inspection. Kita 'nyo naman, halos finishing touches na lang, may tatapusin na lang. By June, tapos na po," Villar said.

(This is one of the final inspections. As you can see, it only lacks finishing touches. By June, this will be done.)

All of the substructures supporting the elevated portions of the tollway and the viaduct crossing the at-grade portion of the Skyway and the South Luzon Expressway have been completed.

Villar said segment 3A-1 is particularly important, as motorists coming from Cavite, Las Piñas City, and parts of Parañaque City will no longer have to pass through EDSA or Sales Road in Pasay City to reach C5 Road.

"Diretso na. So makakaluwag sa EDSA. 'Yung time saved for those coming from Cavite, Parañaque, Las Piñas, ang laking tulong," Villar said.

(They'll have direct access [to C5 Road]. So that will decongest EDSA. The time saved for those coming from Cavite, Parañaque, Las Piñas will be of great help.)

Around 5,000 vehicles are expected to benefit from this particular segment of the C5 South Link, decongesting EDSA once it starts operations. For the entire 7.7-kilometer tollway stretch, the DPWH estimated that a total of 50,000 vehicles would be removed from EDSA.

The C5 South Link is expected to be done by 2020, covering the segments from C5 to Merville, then Merville to Sucat which will have an interchange, and then Sucat to the Cavite Expressway (Cavitex).

The P10-billion C5 South Link project was awarded to Cavite Infrastructure Corporation, which operates the Cavitex. It is a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, the tollways unit of the Manuel Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.

Skyway Stage 3

Meanwhile, Villar said the construction of the long-delayed Skyway Stage 3 is in full swing.

He said that a "significant portion" of the Skyway will be open by the end of the year: Quirino Highway, Quezon Avenue, and A Bonifacio Avenue in Manila.

"Skyway is 60% completed.... We will complete it as [fast] as we can," said Villar, who inspected the Skyway earlier on Wednesday.

The Skyway Stage 3 project of the San Miguel Corporation-led Citra Central Expressway Corporation is a 17.54-kilometer elevated expressway. It will stretch from Balintawak in Quezon City to Buendia in Makati City.

The project is aimed to remove at least 55,000 vehicles from EDSA and other major thoroughfares once completed. It will reduce travel time from Buendia to Balintawak from the usual two hours, down to 15 to 20 minutes. – Rappler.com