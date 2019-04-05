Inflation again slows down in March. Will the central bank now cut interest rates?

Published 9:05 AM, April 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation or the increase in the prices of goods eased further to 3.3% in March, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) announced on Friday, April 5.

The latest figure sits comfortably within the target range of 2% to 4%. It is also the lowest inflation rate since January 2018.

"The main drivers in the downtrend of inflation in March 2019 were food and non-alcoholic beverages, and alcoholic beverages and tobacco," said the PSA.

Economists of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) earlier said that the cooling of inflation was due to lower prices of rice and other agricultural products.

Meanwhile, oil prices and electricity rates provided the upside pressures for March. (READ: EXPLAINER: How inflation affects you)

Experts expect inflation to remain within target range until 2020.

Despite the downward trend, the BSP Monetary Board kept the benchmark interest rate high at 4.75%.

Inflation hit a 9-year high of 6.7% in October 2018, pushing up last year's average to 5.2%. – Rappler.com