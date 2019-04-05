Bookmark this page for the operating hours of banks during the national holiday on Tuesday, April 9

Published 2:51 PM, April 05, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of the schedules of various banks for Tuesday, April 9, Araw ng Kagitingan.

PSBank

All PSBank branches will be closed, but ATMs and internet banking services will be available.

For automatic debit agreements, debiting of accounts with due dates on April 9 will proceed.

Check clearing is suspended. Checks received after cut-off time on Monday, April 8, will be processed on Wednesday, April 10. No penalties will be charged for checks dated April 9 that are intended for PSBank loan payments.

Time deposit maturities on April 9 will be processed the following day.

PSBank's customer service hotline is (02) 845-8888.

This list will be updated as advisories from banks come in. – Rappler.com