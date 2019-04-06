The new Jollibee store seats 205 and is located in front of Micronesia Mall in Dededo, the most populous village in Guam

Published 5:25 PM, April 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) opened its 35th store in the United States, as the firm aimed to be part of the Top 5 restaurant companies in the world.

On Saturday, April 6, JFC opened shop in Guam, a US territory in Micronesia. Over 1,000 customers lined up, with some queuing for 12 hours, to celebrate Jollibee's first day in Guam.

"This was an exciting day for both Jollibee and our many fans in Guam who have awaited the opening of our store here," said Dennis Flores, JFC international business president for Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia.

"It was so fun to see such a diverse, eclectic group of people who call Guam home queueing up to enjoy our offerings and to experience the joy of eating delicious food together," he added.

The new Jollibee store seats 205 and is located in front of Micronesia Mall in Dededo, the most populous village in Guam.

Part of Jollibee's expansion plan is to open shops in 150 locations in the US and 100 in Canada in the next 5 years.

In October, the homegrown fast food giant opened its first store in London, United Kingdom, and received much fanfare over its famous ChickenJoy, and Jolly Spaghetti. – Rappler.com