The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas says one of the suspects 'even uploaded a coin mutilation video' on social media, attracting authorities' attention

Published 4:20 PM, April 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Two men were recently arrested and charged for mutilating P10 coins in Real, Quezon.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said on Saturday, April 6, that operatives of its Currency Management Sector, along with the National Bureau of Investigation's Lucena District Office, arrested suspects Ronnie Espiritu and Rodolfo Corral last March 14.

According to the BSP, Espiritu was caught in the act while "defacing and removing the core metal of the P10 coin, which is part of the 2001 BSP Coin Series."

With Espiritu was Corral, who "had previous knowledge" of the crime "and even uploaded a coin mutilation video [on] his social media account last January," said the central bank.

The BSP added that Corral's video "went viral and attracted the attention of authorities."

Operatives seized the mutilated coins and the tools that were used to deface them.

The two men were charged before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in Lucena City for violating Presidential Decree (PD) No. 247, which prohibits the mutilation of banknotes and coins, and Republic Act No. 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Under PD No. 247, those convicted would face a fine of not more than P20,000 and imprisonment of not more than 5 years.

"The BSP encourages the public to report any information on mutilation of Philippine currency to the nearest police station or law enforcement agency for appropriate action or contact the [Currency Management Sector] for assistance at telephone numbers 988-4833 and 926-5092," said the central bank. – Rappler.com