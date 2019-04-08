8990 Holdings subsidiary Urban Deca Homes is violating a section of the Philippine Competition Act by preventing its clients in a Tondo, Manila property from choosing their own internet service provider

Published 11:40 AM, April 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) filed a case against mass housing developer 8990 Holdings Inc and its subsidiary, Urban Deca Homes Manila Condominium Corp, for abuse of dominance.

In a statement over the weekend, the Enforcement Office of the PCC filed a case after it found that low-cost condomium builder Urban Deca and 8990 Holdings engaged in an "exclusive internet service tie-up" for its Tondo, Manila property.

The PCC said that this violates Section 15 of the Philippine Competition Act, which probihits abuses of dominant position. Those found guilty of abusing their dominance can be fined up to P100 million.

Enforcement Office Director Orlando P. Polinar said in a statement that this serves as a warning to other businesses that make use of excusive partnerships, hindering competition and cornering profit in the proceess.

“This act of abuse of dominance limits the choices made available to residents and is a violation of the competition law,” Polinar added.

According to the Statement of Objections filed last March 27, Urban Deca had an exclusive deal with Itech Rar Solutions Inc, which prevented the property's residents and tenants from availing of other fixed-line internet service providers (ISP).

According to PCC, the property's residents complained that the internet charges under the "Fiber to Deca Homes" service would cost P1,249 for 2 megabits per second (Mbps), which is around the same cost for 5 Mbps for other ISPs.

The 5 Mbps monthly plan would also cost higher at P2,599 – also higher compared to the P1,299 price of other providers. The 6 Mbps service, on the other hand, costs P2,949, the equivalent price for 100 Mbps for other ISPs.

Aside from this, PCC's investigation found that Urban Deca's property manager blocked other ISPs from installing fixed-line internet on the units.

Polinar said that with the case filed, they intend "to stop the property manager and developer from limiting the market for fixed-line internet so third-party providers may enter such market under reasonable terms and offer choices to the residents." – Rappler.com