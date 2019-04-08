Oil prices are increasing on Tuesday, April 9, amid tighter supply in the region

Published 12:45 PM, April 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After slightly going down last week, oil prices will once again rise on Tuesday, April 9.

Petro Gazz, Shell, and Seaoil announced on Monday, April 8, that they will hike gasoline prices by P0.25 per liter and diesel by P0.20 per liter.

Companies carrying kerosene will implement a P0.10 per liter hike.

Price changes will be effective at 6 am on Tuesday.

As of this year, all oil products have registered net increases. Gasoline prices have risen by P6.90 per liter, diesel by P4.55 per liter, and kerosene by P3.45 per liter.

The Department of Energy said the recent rally is still due to the tightened regional supply.

As of April 2, common gasoline prices in Metro Manila range from P52.84 to P57.69, while diesel prices settle between P43.44 and P46.59, and kerosene at P40.92. – Rappler.com