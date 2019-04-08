The P69-million runway extension project will allow the Vigan Airport to cater to bigger aircraft, bringing in more flights and passengers

Published 6:55 PM, April 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The construction of the Vigan Airport's runway extension started on Monday, April 8.

Officials from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), along with the Department of National Defense (DND), Armed Forces of the Philippines, and local officials, led the groundbreaking ceremony in Ilocos Sur.

"When we build and improve our nation's airports, we are also building platforms for mobility and connectivity that usher in economic and social development," said Aviation Undersecretary Manuel Antonio Tamayo, who represented Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade at the ceremony.

"Through this project, Vigan will be more accessible to Filipinos who wish to witness its historical charm. And we know that with more people coming in to Vigan, more jobs come to life for our kababayans (countrymen)," he added.

The P69-million runway extension project will allow the airport to cater to bigger aircraft, bringing in more flights and passengers.

The Vigan Airport is a community airport that caters to general aviation aircraft. Passenger volume has tripled in two years, with a record of 14,645 passengers in 2016 to 47,856 passengers in 2018. (READ: Weekend in Vigan: 12 things to do)

Aside from the runway, CAAP said the expansion of the passenger terminal building, a new administration building, and the improvement of the parking area are also in the works.

Upgrades for the Vigan Airport are under the P688.02-million memorandum of agreement signed between the DOTr and the DND in November 2018.

The agreement also includes asphalt overlay of the runways of the Laoag International Airport and the Cotabato Airport, and the construction of a perimeter fence and embankment for the Sanga-Sanga Airport in Tawi-Tawi. – Rappler.com