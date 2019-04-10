Rotational brownouts are hitting parts of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, and Laguna on Wednesday, April 10

Published 3:55 PM, April 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) implemented rotational brownouts on Wednesday, April 10, as the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) issued a red alert notice for the Luzon grid.

Meralco said it implemented the manual load dropping due to insufficient operating reserves. The outage may last for around an hour.

The affected areas are portions of:

Metro Manila

Caloocan City

Las Piñas City

Malabon City

Navotas City

Quezon City (Bago Bantay, Batasan, Fairview, Kaunlaran, Novaliches, Pugad Lawin, San Francisco del Monte, San Jose)

Valenzuela City

Bulacan

Bustos

Malolos City

Plaridel

Pulilan

Cavite

Alfonso

Amadeo

Bacoor City

General Emilio Aguinaldo

General Trias City

Imus City

Kawit

Mendez-Nuñez

Noveleta

Tagaytay City

Laguna

Bay

Biñan City

Calamba City

Liliw

Nagcarlan

Pila

San Pedro City

Sta Cruz

Sta Rosa City

The Department of Energy earlier said it does not expect any power interruption due to help from Interruptible Load Program (ILP) participants. Under the ILP, big businesses activate their generator sets to ease demand on the grid.

The NGCP raised the red alert status, or the likelihood of power outages in the grid, due to projected low power supply reserves, along with the outage and deration of some generators, which means running them below maximum capacity to prolong their life. – Rappler.com