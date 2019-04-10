The Philippine Tax Whiz discusses the different methods for filing returns and paying taxes

The deadline for income tax return (ITR) filing is fast approaching. How do I file my returns? Can I already do it online? What about payment?

There are 3 options for filing open to all taxpayers – manual, eBIRForms, and Electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS).

With manual filing, the taxpayer has to print the form, fill it out, and submit it in person to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).

The next method of filing is through the eBIRForms. Through this platform, the tax return can already be submitted to the BIR online.

The last method of filing is the BIR's eFPS, which is mostly used by those mandated to do so. However, ordinary taxpayers can apply with the BIR to use eFPS. As indicated by its name, using eFPS means the taxpayer can already file and pay his or her returns online.

Certain taxpayers, despite being mandated to use eFPS or eBIRForms, also have the option to file manually (for instance, senior citizens and persons with disabilities).

As for payment, manual and eBIRForms filers have the option to either:

pay manually (to authorized agent banks or the revenue collection officer)

pay online (via GCash Mobile Payment, LandBank's LinkBiz Portal, and DBP Tax Online)

eFPS filers, on the other hand, need to pay via the eFPS facility.

Does the same apply for the new ITR forms? What are the workaround procedures if the new BIR form is not available via a specific platform?

The BIR has released a list of methods for the filing and payment of ITRs. This also includes the workaround procedures for the new ITR forms. For instance, individuals can file through the following methods:

For corporations, generally, the old form can still be used for filing, except only in very specific cases. To learn more, you can visit the Facebook page of the Center for Strategic Reforms of the Philippines. You may also ask your questions in the pinned post by using the hashtag #April15Challenge!

